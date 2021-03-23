AP MPTC and ZPTC elections: High Court says it can't interfere, adjourns next hearing to March 30

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given a sensational verdict on the ZPTC and MPTC elections in the state. The court dismissed the supplementary petitions filed seeking notification for the elections. The High Court is of the view that it is not possible to interfere into SEC to conduct the elections. The court directed the SEC to file counter-petitions and adjourned the next hearing to March 30.



A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking an order directing the State Election Commission to conduct the ZPTC and MTC elections. A petition has been filed in the High Court alleging that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is not conducting elections for MPTC, ZPTC and urged to order SEC to give notification for elections and declare non-conduct of elections as unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioner asked the court to direct him to continue from where the elections were stopped. The Election Commission Secretary, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar were named as respondents.