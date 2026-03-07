AP mulling ban on social media for kids under 13: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the state government is examining whether access to social media platforms should be restricted for children aged under 13 years.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister stressed that young users must be protected from harmful online content. Naidu said the government is studying the issue as part of a broader effort to safeguard children from the negative effects of social media. IT Minister Nara Lokesh has also raised concerns about the growing misuse and “mischief” on digital platforms.

The Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the opposition YSR Congress Party, accusing it of encouraging disruptive politics in the State. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had earlier overcome major challenges such as Maoist violence and factional conflicts. But a “new and dangerous political culture is emerging”, he warned. “Should people be attacked even when they attend weddings? Should a police officer on security duty get injured during political events? Why encourage ganja groups, drug networks, and blade gangs?” he asked in the Assembly, expressing his anger over what he described as “rising political aggression”.

The Chief Minister also criticised what he called “intimidation politics.” According to the Chief Minister, the opposition party has threatened to cancel investments if they return to power.

Such statements, he said, damage the State’s reputation and discourage investors. “People are stopped on roads for hours in the name of political yatras and strength shows. Some even blame the government when accidents happen during these events,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister targeted the opposition over the Tirumala laddu adulteration controversy as well, calling it a serious and deliberate offence.

Referring to a report by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Naidu said laboratory findings confirmed that the ghee used in preparing the sacred offering was adulterated. He said the incident hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees of Venkateswara at Tirumala Temple. “Hindu monasteries and religious institutions across the country condemned the act. Yet, the party responsible has not apologised,” Naidu observed, accusing the opposition party of disrespecting religious sentiments while continuing to defend its position.