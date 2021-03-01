AP municipal elections: Candidature to be reconsidered in case of forcible withdrawals

Amaravati: The State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar said that that the SEC will take a decision on reconsidering the candidature of those who are forced to withdraw their nominations for the municipal polls in the past on benefit of doubt.



He said that the SEC for the first time is taking a decision on reconsidering candidatures by using its powers. He said the SEC will issue necessary orders by Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the State Election Commissioner said that officials including Collectors and Superintendents of Police are working in coordination for smooth conduct of municipal elections. Praising the services of officials, the SEC expressed hope that poll percentage will definitely increase in municipal polls as the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner. He said more than 80 per cent polling was registered in panchayat polls.

The State Election Commissioner said some of the candidatures rejected in scrutiny and those who want to file nomination afresh also appealed to SEC to consider their plea to give a chance. He said that the SEC has no such power to reconsider their candidature.

The SEC said that no political campaign will be allowed within a range of 100 metres from polling stations. He said the polling will be conducted following the Covid guidelines. Referring to money distribution to voters in elections, the he said that so far 100 teams were set up to prevent distribution of money to voters and stressed the need for increasing the number of teams.