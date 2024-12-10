AP Municipal Minister Inspects Jindal Waste-to-Energy Project in Palnadu District

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister Narayana visited the Jindal project aimed at generating electricity from waste on his recent trip to Palnadu district. During the inspection, he inquired about the plant's management and operational details, emphasizing the previous government's shortcomings in waste management.

Minister Narayana criticized the previous administration for focusing solely on imposing a garbage tax without effectively addressing waste disposal issues. He highlighted that an amendment has already been made to eliminate the garbage tax, signaling a shift in waste management strategy.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to infrastructure development in all municipalities across the state, promising that it will reach completion within the next three years. He pointed out that the former government failed to establish any power generation plants during its tenure.

Current operations at the Jindal plant receive waste from seven municipalities and corporations, with plans to extend waste-to-energy initiatives to Kakinada and Nellore. Narayana explained the cost of treating a ton of garbage is currently between Rs. 500 to Rs. 750, emphasizing the importance of efficient waste transportation to reduce expenses.

Furthermore, he announced plans for another waste-to-energy facility to be constructed between Kadapa and Kurnool. Rapid establishment of waste-to-energy plants in Guntur and Visakhapatnam has been made possible due to available land.

Minister Narayana noted that a single facility could serve municipalities and areas within a 50 to 60-kilometer radius, significantly streamlining waste management efforts. He also referenced prior decisions made between 2014 and 2019 by the TDP government to create such plants, indicating that extensive studies had been conducted before moving forward.

Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram, Chairman of the Swachhchandra Corporation, lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Narayana and Minister Narayana in bringing the Jindal plant to fruition after careful consideration of international technology in the waste management sector.