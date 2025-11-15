AP one of fastest growing investment destinations: Pemmasani

Visakhapatnam: Over the past decade, India witnessed unprecedented growth not just through investor-friendly policies but also in terms of a changed mindset, observed Union minister of tate for rural development and communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

At the 'Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit-2025' hosted in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said that the country's growth is the outcome of clear policies, meticulous execution of projects committed and apparent industrial strength emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting that there is an investment opportunity of USD 25 billion in the telecom sector, he explained that the Ministry of Communications is fully prepared to grant necessary permissions for new companies and industries. "Investing in India means not just connecting with the world's fastest growing middle class market but also being part of the development journey that will influence global business in the coming decades," he expressed confidence.

India has shifted from the previous License Raj policy to a 'trust-first' approach, and businessmen are no longer viewed with suspicion but are seen as partners in nation-building, Chandra Sekhar shared.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as one of the fastest growing investment destinations in India and elaborating the state's strengths, he said that AP has built a strong industrial environment under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.