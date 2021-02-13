AP Panchayat elections 2021: Ruling party leaders clash in Nellore: resort to fisticuffs

Nellore: Ruling party leaders of Chiramana village in AS Pet Mandal resorted to fisticuffs when there was a dispute arose between two groups in connection with the second phase polls in the district on Saturday.

Two groups of the ruling YSR Congress are competing in the village for the Sarpanch position. A member from other was loitering in the polling station, another group raised objection over the issue. The issue has turned out to be a fight between the two groups and members started exchange of heated arguements.

At one point of time, people started quarrelling and fisticuffs and police managed the situation resorting to slight lathi charge. They disbursed members of the two groups deploying huge forces in the village. No one hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Further, polling percentage in Nellore up to 1 30 pm was 67.7 pc.