AP pioneers school counsellors to tackle student mental health

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha state project director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao said that Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to appoint dedicated counsellors at the school level to support students’ mental health and career guidance.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a four-day training programme for newly appointed mental health and career counsellors, which commenced at a resorts in Poranki here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Srinivasa Rao explained the roles and responsibilities of counsellors, highlighting the growing need to address students’ mental health concerns. He noted that adolescents often face hormonal and emotional challenges, which, if not addressed in time, may lead them in the wrong direction. He stressed that counsellors play a crucial role in identifying such issues early and guiding students towards positive behaviour.

The SPD said that counsellors have a key responsibility in preventing problems such as substance abuse and student suicides, which may arise from minor triggers. He advised them to view themselves as “mental health doctors” and extend continuous support to students at the grassroots level. He also urged them to work in close coordination with headmasters and teachers while building trust among students.

Speaking on future initiatives, Srinivasa Rao announced that psychometric tests would be conducted in June for students of Classes 8 and 9 to assess their intellectual abilities and help in career planning.

He expressed confidence that the counsellors would play a vital rolein shaping students into responsible citizens.

The programme was attended by Samagra Shiksha additional state project director Dr M R Prasanna Kumar, and trainers including Dr Apoorva (Indus Hospital), Dr Teja Veni (EASE organisation), Surya Prasad (Padala Charitable Trust), Dheeman (EdCIL), Dr Aarthi Gupta (AIIMS Mangalagiri), G Priyanka (UNICEF), state vocational coordinator C Sreelatha and others.