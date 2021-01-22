AP Police Association condemns TDP leaders allegations on Gudivada SI's suicide

The state presidents and general secretaries of the Association of Police Officers Janukula Srinivasa Rao and MD Mastan Khan said that using the death of Gudivada Two Town Sub Inspector Vijaya kumar for political gain is a heinous act. They spoke at a press conference organized in Vijayawada on Thursday and said that Vijay Kumar committed suicide two days ago. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Devineni Uma are confusing the people by distorting the cause of his death and telling untruths.

He said it was unfortunate that the case investigation was sidelined by spreading untruths that he had committed suicide in the wake of the attacks on poker camps. He said he had never seen such a deterioration in politics. They said that the case was under preliminary investigation and the facts would come to light during the investigation and the public would know the facts. People who propagate untruths will dealt by legal action. They demanded the unconditional withdrawal of the remarks made by Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on the death of Sub Inspector.

The police association condemned the TDP state president Atchennaidu's warnings. Srinivasa Rao said he was not afraid of such threats and demanded to take legal action against Atchennaidu. "Those who think they are heroes with comments on the police system need to remember that they will always remain zeros," they said