AP Psychologist to attend the International Conference of APA

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Renowned Psychologist Sunkara Nagendra Kishore of Rajamahendravaram is attending the upcoming American Psychological Association (APA ) International Convention in Washington DC. This international conference will be held from August 3 to 5. Sunkara Nagendra Kishore is representing the APA conference in the capacity of Sports/ Community Psychologist. He is the President of the Psychology Students Alumni Association (SPRUHA) of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Rajahmundry.

Nagendra Kishore is participating as a Sports/ Community Psychologist representing the Spruha Psychology Alumni Association of Adikavi Nannaya University and Regional Coordinator of the Society for Community Research and Action -USA. He also attended Psych Congress Regionals- 2019 in Chicago, and Community Psychology Biennials of SCRA at Chicago earlier.

Apart from attending various sessions, He is going to take part in Community Psychology Interactive Sessions/discussions and also explain the Flyer of the International Community Psychology Seminar on " Global Peace and Health Maximisation: a community perspective " to be held at AKNU on 29 & 30 of November. AKNU Vice Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju congratulated him on the occasion. He suggested Kishore record video messages of prominent psychologists for AKNU students.