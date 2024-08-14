AP relieves 122 TNGOs to parent cadre

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh had taken a crucial decision to relieve 122 non-gazette employees of Telangana who have been working in Andhra Pradesh for about a decade.



This comes as an Independence Day gift to these employees who have been demanding that they be sent back to Telangana but the previous government did not resolve the issue.

The alliance government on Tuesday issued an order to the effect. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officers to obtain their consent to revert back to the parent cadre before relieving them. This decision has been welcomed by the AP Joint Action Committee. The employees who have been relieved from AP thanked the Chief Minister for this gesture.