AP Reports 13 Percent of Coronavirus Cases in the Country: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: At least 13 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh itself, observed the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in a statement on Tuesday. He stated that the positive cases crossed 1 lakh within ten days and cautioned the State government to intensify the preventive and curative measures.

Slamming the YSRCP Government for its negligence, Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh accounted for seven of the 15 worst-hit districts in the country.

Naidu said that the Government's indifferent attitude led to the total loss of control as AP now recorded one lakh cases in just 10 while its first one lakh cases took nearly 138 days.

The TDP chief said that over 13 per cent of the country's current infections were being reported in AP which indicates the alarming rate at which Coronavirus was spread in the State. It was because of the YSRCP regime's complacency that the people's health was now put in serious risk. Discharged patients from quarantine centres were not being given Rs. 2,000 as promised by the Chief Minister.

Naidu expressed concern over the wastage of 30 per cent oxygen due to lack of proper supervision at hospitals. There was an abnormal delay in supply of oxygen cylinders at COVID hospitals. Ventilators were not being fitted in the ICUs to give proper treatment to the patients. The Government was not fulfilling its promise to give Rs. 15,000 for conducting last rites to COVID victims. Not a single rupee was paid towards the promised Rs. 50 lakh compensation to the kin of COVID front line martyrs.