AP reports 1555 fresh Coronavirus cases,13 deaths, tally reaches 23,814

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1555 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 23,814 as of Thursday morning. On the other hand, the death toll has gone up to 277 with 13 new deaths occurred in Kurnool (3), Guntur (3), Prakasam (2) Anantapur (2) Krishna (1), West Godavari (1) and Chittoor (1).

According to the media health bulletin released by the Health Department, 904 persons were discharged from hospitals, marking the total recoveries to 12154 and 11,383 active cases. Of the new cases, 1500 are of locals and the remaining 53 from migrants and 2 from foreigners. Chittoor district reported the highest 236 new local followed by Guntur 228 and Visakhapatnam 208.

Going by the district tallies of local cases are Kurnool (2,795), Guntur (2,663), Anantapur (2,659), Krishna (2095), East Godavari (2062), Chittoor (2001), Kadapa (1,554), West Godavari (1,383), Visakhapatnam (1191), Nellore (904), Prakasam (865), Srikakulam (566) and Vizianagaram (333).



