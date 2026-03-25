AP revises strength of elected members in ULBs

Vijayawada: The state government issued fresh orders revising the strength of elected members in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats, based on updated population criteria.

To implement the changes, municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) principal secretary S Suresh Kumar issued two separate GOs on Tuesday, introducing amendments to the existing rules governing the composition of elected representatives in urban civic bodies.

As per the revised norms, the number of elected members in municipal corporations will range from 60 to 120, depending on population size. Corporations with a population exceeding 15 lakh will have up to 120 members, while those with a population not exceeding 2 lakh will have 60 members. Other categories include 62 members for populations between 2 lakh and 3 lakh, 66 for 3–4 lakh, 68 for 4–5 lakh, 72 for 5–6 lakh, 76 for 6–10 lakh, and 86 members for populations between 10 lakh and 15 lakh.

Similarly, for municipalities and nagar panchayats, the government has fixed the number of elected members between 23 and 52, based on population brackets as per the latest Census.

ULBs with a population up to 30,000 will have 23 members, while those with populations between 30,000 and 40,000 will have 28 members. The strength increases progressively to 32 (40,000–50,000), 36 (50,000–60,000), 40 (60,000–80,000), 44 (80,000–1 lakh), 48 (1 lakh–1.5 lakh), and 52 members for populations exceeding 1.5 lakh.

The government clarified that the revised strength of ward members will come into effect only after the expiry of the term of the existing elected bodies. It also made it mandatory to undertake ward delimitation before conducting elections wherever there is a change in the number of members.

To ensure financial discipline, the government directed that deficit-running ULBs should not divert tied grants, including Finance Commission funds, towards recurring administrative expenditure. It also stated that no revision in honorarium for elected representatives will be permitted without prior approval of the government.

Further, the commissioner and director of municipal administration has been instructed to reorganize existing manpower in line with the new ward structure, without increasing the overall staff strength.