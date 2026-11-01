AP to receive rains as depression in Bay of Bengal to intensify into Cyclone Murasu

Andhra Pradesh faces another cyclonic storm at a time when it has yet to recuperate from the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Arnab. As per the Meteorological Department, a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into Cyclone Murasu in a few hours and will head towards the state.

Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts on November 2 and 3. The depression could cause rainfall in some parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions with the forecasting period extended till November 4.

With rough sea conditions anticipated, the department has issued warnings against venturing out to sea for fishermen. Coastal inhabitants have been asked to act on directions from the Meteorological Department and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. Flood-vulnerable people should be prepared to move to safer places if needed.

### Chief Minister orders close monitoring

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on the cyclone threat and directed officials to take preventive measures. He ordered them to assess the depression’s movement every six hours and monitor the situation continuously using satellite imagery and Doppler radar.

Naidu instructed officials to manage Murasu as they had handled Cyclone Arnab and to reassure the public.

### Farmers urged to protect crops

Minister Atchannaidu said heavy rain was likely in several Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts as the cyclone approached the coast. Farmers in Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu, Eluru, West Godavari, Prakasam and Nellore districts were advised to remain alert.

He called for drainage channels to be prepared to prevent water from stagnating in fields and for harvested crops to be moved to safe places. Officials were also instructed to remain on the ground and provide farmers with the support and reassurance they need.

The threat of Murasu has raised concern across Andhra Pradesh, which is still dealing with the impact of Cyclone Arnab.