AP rolls out Heatwave Action Plan-’26 to prevent fatalities

Tadepalli: With summer temperatures rising, the state government has launched an ambitious Heat Wave Action Plan-2026, aiming for zero human and animal fatalities. Home and Disaster Management minister Vangalapudi Anitha chaired a high‑level review meeting at the APSDMA office, directing officials to adopt preventive measures and ensure coordinated action across departments.

The minister instructed district collectors to widely disseminate heat alerts from APSDMA and RTGS, keeping communities vigilant. Outdoor work between 12 noon and 4 pm will be rescheduled to reduce exposure, with special precautions for workers, children, and the elderly. The health department will prepare beds, medicines, and ambulances for heatstroke cases.

Cooling shelters will be set up at bus stands, markets, and tourist centres, while NGOs and community groups distribute buttermilk and safe drinking water. To protect livestock, water troughs will be filled regularly, and farmers guided on fodder and cattle care.

The power department was told to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, while Rural Water Supply and Rural Development will coordinate at mandal and village levels to guarantee drinking water and medical camps at temples and tourist spots.

Safety during school holidays was emphasised, with warning boards near ponds and water bodies to prevent accidents. The fire department will inspect wiring and fire safety systems in hospitals, hotels, and private buildings. Collectors must publicise heat safety measures and promote toll‑free disaster control numbers: 112, 1070, and 1800 425 0101.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain warned of above‑normal temperatures in Central Andhra and Rayalaseema, urging officials to draw lessons from last summer. The meeting was attended by SDRF IG Rajakumari, APSDMA executive director Venkat Deepak, fire department additional director Gnanasundar, district collectors, DROs, and senior officials.