AP SC panel chief Victor Prasad comments spark protest

Guntur: The leaders of Arya Vysya and Brahmin Sangams took out a huge rally and staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue at Lalapet in Guntur city on Friday in protest against the comments of AP State SC Commission chairman Victor Prasad against Mahatma Gandhi, Arya Vysyas and Brahmins.

The leaders said that Victor Prasad insulted Brahmins, Arya Vysyas, women and Kshatriyas and demanded that he should tender unconditional apology and withdraw his words. They demanded Victor Prasad to tender his resignation to the AP State SC Commission chairman post immediately.

The leaders sat before Mahatma Gandhi's statue and raised slogans against Victor Prasad.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao demanded the government to sack Victor Prasad from the post. He held the State government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the comments of Victor Prasad against Mahatma Gandhi, Brahmins, Arya Vysyas and Kshatriyas. He warned that if the State government did not take action against Victor Prasad, they will intensify agitation.

Earlier, they took out a rally from Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple. AP Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika State president Siripurapu Sridhar, Corporator E Vara Prasad Babu, Arya Vysya Maha Sabha legal cell State vice-chairman L Ramesh, Brahmana Seva Samiti secretary Kopparthi Sita Ramesh Sarma, Valiveti Krishna, Vysya Sevadal chairman B Sarat were among those participated in the protest.