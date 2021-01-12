AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh to call on governor to discuss High Court orders on Panchayat Elections

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will meet the Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan today. He is scheduled to meet with the governor at 11.30am to brief over Panchayat Election Schedule, Single Bench orders and appeal to intervene in the matter. Meanwhile, the SEC has filed an appeal before the Division Bench against the orders of the Single Judge Bench suspending the Panchayat Election Schedule. Counsel for SEC requested that an urgent hearing be held on this House Motion Petition. Taking this into consideration, the court said it would hold a hearing. It is in this context that Nimmagadda will meet the Governor today.

It is knew that Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday afternoon issued a sensational verdict that it was suspending the election schedule in view of public health. The decision was made not to interfere with vaccination. The bench, which heard a petition filed by the Jagan government on the conduct of the panchayat elections, passed the order.

The bench, which received a lunch motion filed by the government seeking adjournment of the panchayat elections, held a hearing. Advocate General on behalf of the government and Ashwani Kumar SEC on behalf of the government made arguments for two hours. Simultaneously, the AG explained to the court that due to the election, the corona vaccination process would be affected After hearing arguments from both sides, the court suspended the election schedule.

The High Court held that the SEC decision on the election schedule was unreasonable. SEC commented that the government opinion was not taken into account. At this juncture SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed another petition challenging the verdict.