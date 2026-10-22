AP SEC suspends polling for 100 Urban Local Bodies?

The State Election Commission (SEC) has suspended the election process for 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state with immediate effect.

SEC Anil Chandra Punetha announced the decision, citing the Supreme Court’s directives. The Commission said it would act in accordance with the court’s directions.

Further orders are expected after the SEC receives reports from District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs). The suspension has heightened uncertainty over the ULB elections, with keen anticipation surrounding the Commission’s next decision, expected today.