AP shifts focus to PNG, electric cooking appliances

Amaravati: Apparently due to continuing concerns over the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), notwithstanding the Centre’s claims to the contrary, Chief Minister N has directed officials to accelerate the shift to alternative fuels, citing piped natural gas (PNG) and electric cooking solutions as key to immediately addressing the challenges at the ground level. At a review on Monday, Naidu called for a state-wide action plan to expand PNG access to households, while mandating full utilisation of existing infrastructure. Officials said the State has capacity for 2.34 lakh PNG connections, but only about 60,000 are currently in use. The Chief Minister set a target of 100 per cent utilisation of the existing capacity, while directing officials to add at least 10,000 new PNG connections per district.

Besides, Naidu instructed officials to engage with the Union government with plans for reviving the Srikakulam-Kakinada gas pipeline. Further, he asked officials to expedite directives to the State’s city gas distribution network. He wanted a draft of “Natural Gas Promotion Policy for the Commercial Sector” to be placed before the Cabinet, signaling a broader push to expand gas usage beyond households.

At the same time, the Chief Minister emphasised that people could shift to electric appliances such as induction stoves and electric cookers, framing the current supply situation as an opportunity to diversify energy consumption patterns.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 1.8 lakh LPG cylinders per day have been supplied on average over the past five days, with reserves of 14,444 metric tonnes currently available.

Naidu directed that LPG distribution be prioritised for essential segments, including educational institutions, hospitals, anganwadis, Anna canteens, and hotels, to ensure continuity of critical services.

Separately, the Chief Minister reviewed crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and instructed officials to complete assessments and submit a report by the 26th. Highlighting the sector’s performance, he noted a 40 per cent increase in agriculture’s share of the GSDP and a 71 per cent rise in production, while calling for sharper focus on crop management and diversification.

Naidu cited the use of Artificial Intelligence in Tirumala as an example of technology-driven governance, pointing to improvements in crowd management and service delivery, enabling a 20 per cent increase in daily pilgrim throughput. The Chief Minister urged departments to scale AI adoption, leveraging IoT devices, sensors, CCTV networks, and data analytics for real-time decision-making. He called for expanded drone usage in agriculture to reduce costs and improve productivity.

He stressed the need to enhance digital infrastructure and bandwidth capacity across the State.