AP steps up monitoring of LPG supply across districts

Amaravati: The state government has directed district collectors to closely monitor the availability and distribution of LPG cylinders across the State, following instructions from the Government of India.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department Saurabh Gaur has emphasised that LPG supply must remain uninterrupted for priority and emergency sectors such as households, hospitals, hostels, educational institutions, and essential government services. Officials have been instructed to coordinate with oil marketing companies and district authorities to immediately address any supply constraints.

The Commissioner has ordered strict action to prevent diversion, hoarding, or misuse of LPG meant for domestic consumers. District collectors have been asked to establish control rooms at the district headquarters with officials from the Revenue, Civil Supplies and Police Departments to monitor the situation round the clock.

To strengthen oversight, special teams of officers have been deployed at LPG storage points and distribution agencies. One officer of deputy collector rank has been assigned to each storage facility, while officers at the level of ASO, Tahsildar, DT, CSDT or RI have been posted at LPG agencies. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been constituted, with at least one team in each division to respond to emergencies.

Officials have been instructed to review LPG stock positions every six hours. In cases where LPG meant for domestic use is diverted to commercial establishments, cases will be registered under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act.

The Civil Supplies Department has directed district authorities to issue regular press briefings to local media regarding the status of LPG supply and to monitor prices of essential commodities in Rythu Bazaars and local markets.

According to official data, the State has 161.19 lakh LPG connections, including 56.86 lakh under IOCL, 74.11 lakh under HPCL, and 30.22 lakh under BPCL. Daily domestic LPG consumption in the State stands at around 4,000 metric tonnes.

As of the 12th of this month, the total LPG stock available in the State stood at 15,880 metric tonnes, which is sufficient for about 3.92 days of consumption. This includes 7,500 MT with IOCL, 5,781 MT with HPCL, and 2,599 MT with BPCL.

Officials said the overall situation remains under control, though domestic refill bookings have risen by about 15 per cent due to rumours circulating on social media about shortages. Deliveries are being made on ‘first-in, first-out’ (FIFO) basis with OTP-based authentication to prevent misuse.

To prioritise household needs, bulk LPG supplies to industries have been temporarily suspended and commercial supplies have been restricted, with priority being given to hospitals, hostels, and essential services.

The State government has also set up a control room at the RTGS facility in the Secretariat to monitor LPG supplies continuously, while a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and a Group of Ministers are reviewing the situation regularly.