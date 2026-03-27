AP targets 1 lakh PNG connections in a month

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has set an aggressive target of providing over one lakh Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections within a month, as part of a fast-track plan to shift consumers away from LPG, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the minister said the initiative, cleared by the state Cabinet, will focus on urban centres including Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, where LPG users will be encouraged to switch to PNG.

To accelerate adoption, the government will provide PNG connections within 24 hours for apartments, hotels, commercial establishments and industries, with an automated approval system planned if required.

On the subsidy front, the state will extend Direct Benefit Transfer support of Rs 2,400, equivalent to three LPG cylinders, to PNG consumers. The existing Deepam scheme will also be aligned to PNG, with benefits proposed once every two months, compared to the current four-month cycle for LPG users. The State has around 94 lakh Deepam beneficiaries.

The rollout will also cover key institutions and high-footfall locations. PNG connections will be provided to major temples including Tirupati, Kanaka Durga temple, Srikalahasti, Annavaram and Simhachalam, along with government-run Anna Canteens.

The minister attributed earlier low PNG adoption to high taxation under the previous regime, stating that corrective measures are now being implemented to boost usage. He added that consumers and industries shifting to PNG could also access Central government incentives.

Addressing supply concerns, Manohar denied any gas shortage in the state. He said around 2.7 lakh cylinders are being supplied daily, with deliveries touching up to 3.3 lakh on high-demand days.

The recent surge in bookings, he noted, was driven by rumours of shortage, which has now been brought under control. He warned of strict action against black marketing and overpricing of gas and petroleum products.