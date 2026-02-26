AP targets Rs 50,000 cr investments in beach sand mining: Minister Kollu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is committed to transforming its abundant Beach Sand Mineral (BSM) resources into a globally competitive ecosystem for titanium and rare earth elements (REE), Mines, Geology and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra asserted.

Speaking at a workshop titled ‘Beach Sand Minerals to Titanium, Rare Earth Elements and RE Permanent Magnets – Building Domestic Value Chains in Andhra Pradesh’ here on Wednesday, the Minister stressed moving beyond mere extraction to develop end-to-end value chains within the state. Titanium and REEs are vital strategic materials for aerospace, defence, electric mobility, and renewable energy. The government’s vision includes creating integrated mineral-to-manufacturing clusters to drive large-scale employment and attract high-value investments.

Dr G Satish Reddy, former DRDO chairman, in his special address, underscored the critical role of titanium alloys and rare earth permanent magnets in advanced defence systems, satellites, missiles, and next-gen mobility. He emphasised that domestic processing and manufacturing capabilities are essential for national security and technological self-reliance.

Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena detailed the State’s policy framework, focusing on long-term raw material security, structured allocations, cluster-based development, and incentives for in-state value addition.

Industries & Commerce Secretary Yuvaraj highlighted the shift from ‘ease of doing business’ to ‘speed’, with time-bound approvals, plug-and-play infrastructure, and strong port linkages supporting mineral industries.

APMDC VC & MD Praveen Kumar outlined BSM availability, noting 16 identified deposits across nearly 16,600 hectares for sustained feedstock. Director of Mines and Geology Chandra Sekar highlighted expanded exploration, tech-driven monitoring, and responsible, transparent development with environmental safeguards. The State targets over Rs 50,000 crore in investments and more than 40,000 jobs in the next decade, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s premier hub for strategic mineral-based industries.