AP TDP extends support to NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

TDP announced its decision on whom to support in the presidential election stating that it would back Draupadi Murmu, who is contesting as an NDA candidate. Chandrababu revealed this decision after discussing with party MLAs at a strategy committee meeting. He said it is for the first time in the history of independent India, giving an opportunity to an ST woman as the President is a good move.



He said that TDP has been committed to social justice since the beginning recalled that it had supported KR Narayanan and Abdul Kalam in the past. Naidu said that Telugu Desam had strengthened P.V. Narasimha Rao's candidature in the Nandyal election to become the Prime Minister of India. He said TDP will be in the front line for social justice for Telugu people. It is already known that the ruling YSRCP has also announced that they are supporting the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Along with Draupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha and many common people filed nominations for the post of President. Among them are a man from a Mumbai slum, a social worker and professor from Tamil Nadu. The current President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24. In this context, voting for the election of the new President will be held on July 18 followed by counting will on 21st. The new President will be sworn in on July 25.