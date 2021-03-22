AP temple officials begin preventive measures amid impact of Coronavirus second wave

The second wave coronavirus outbreak is having a severe impact on the temples in Andhra Pradesh. The temple officials were alerted as the cases were increasing day by day and taking preventive measures in advance and have suspended the distribution of Annaprasadam and meals at Srisailam Kshetra from today. All the devotees will be reportedly given Anna Prasadam in the form of parcels near the Annadanam building.

Meanwhile, the surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 368 were added afresh from 31,138 tests on Sunday, taking the gross up to 8.93 lakh. The latest bulletin said 263 patients had recovered and none succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The number of active cases increased to 2,188 after a total of 8,84,357 recoveries and 7,189 deaths so far.

Guntur district topped the chart adding 79 new cases in a day, followed by Kurnool 49, Anantapur and Chittoor 40 each, Visakhapatnam 39, Krishna 37, East Godavari and SPS Nellore 20 each, Srikakulam and Kadapa 10 each.

On the other hand, the reports were doing rounds that the government is planning to impose fine for not wearing the masks from Tuesday.