AP to become first State to secure ‘Pramaan’ certification for forest products

Bhopal: AndhraPradesh has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first State in India to receive certification for forest products under Indian Forest and Wood Certification Scheme (IFWCS) – Pramaan. The scheme, launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is a voluntary, third-party, market-based certification programme aimed at promoting sustainable management of forests, agroforestry, and natural resources.

The certification recognises sustainable harvesting practices, livelihood security, and social safeguards while ensuring environmental and economic viability. It also enhances the traceability and legality of forest products, thereby boosting credibility in both domestic and international markets.

Speaking to senior journalists visiting Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, Professor Yogesh Dube explained that Pramaan certification would help farmers and industries increase income by providing market incentives for certified products. He emphasised that the certification process evaluates environmental sustainability, social welfare, and economic feasibility.

Assistant Professor Dr Anvita Pandey, who oversees IFWCS–Pramaan certification, revealed that Andhra Pradesh submitted 1,035 products for assessment, including coffee, rubber, timber, seeds, and oils. The Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation’s application underwent rigorous audits and inspections over six-months, conducted by certification bodies accredited under the Quality Council of India. The certification follows the Indian Forest Management Standard, which includes 8 criteria, 69 indicators, and 254 verifiers, aligned with the National Working Plan Code 2023.

Dr Pandey added that similar certification processes are underway in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as for select industries. She urged government bodies, industries, and individuals to adopt the Pramaan framework to improve income generation and social security.

This achievement positions Andhra Pradesh as the first state to adopt sustainable forest product certification, setting a benchmark for other states to follow in strengthening India’s renewable and eco-friendly resource management.