AP to improve govt hospitals to provide better healthcare

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has directed the Health department to implement best practices, re-introduce telemedicine on large scale, supply of clean bedsheets, improve sanitation and other facilities in government hospitals, introduce feeder ambulances so that there would be no instance of carrying patients on ‘dolis’ and take up programmes for cancer awareness.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told Health Minister Y Satyakumar and department officials that between 2014-2019, the TDP government had introduced tele-medicine with Rs 2,300 crore but the successor government had neglected the Health sector.

Referring to the menace of false disability certificates, Naidu e asked them to work in coordination with the Panchayat Raj department and root out all false certificates.

He asked them to take stringent action not only against those who submitted such certificates but also on those who issued them.

The CM said his government would set up government hospitals in each Assembly constituency under PPP model. The government will allot required land for the purpose.

Naidu said the healthcare system had gone for a toss during the previous regime. He asked them to design an app where the particulars of the patients admitted to private hospitals under the NTR Health Scheme were recorded and this should include their case history.

He also asked them to ensure that safe drinking water in the districts like Uddanam was provided. He also emphasized on the need for giving good diet and for patients in all government hospitals.

Naidu asked the minister and officials to see that Medtek zone was revived as it is capable of generating Rs 10,000-crore turnover per annum by producing medical equipment at reasonable prices.