AP to invite reps of social media giants to GoM meet

Amaravati: In a decisive move to address growing concerns over online threats, the state government has announced that representatives of major global social media platforms will be invited to the next meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on social media to deliberate on ways to make digital platforms safe, especially for women and children.

Chairing the GoM meeting, Minister for Education, IT & Electronics Nara Lokesh said that trust in social media platforms is steadily eroding, with children increasingly slipping into excessive and addictive usage that is adversely impacting their education and attention spans, while women continue to face relentless online abuse and harassment. “This situation cannot be ignored any longer,” the Minister asserted, underlining the government’s commitment to proactive and responsible digital governance. As part of the roadmap outlined by the GoM, the state government has ordered a comprehensive study of existing legal frameworks, with focus on age-appropriate access to social media platforms. The study will include a detailed, country-wise analysis of global best practices adopted across multiple jurisdictions.

In a key step towards collaborative regulation, representatives of leading social media and technology companies—including Meta, X, Google and ShareChat—will be invited to participate in the upcoming GoM meeting. The engagement will focus on platform accountability, safeguards for minors, mechanisms to curb online abuse, and evolving international norms in digital governance. The state government has reiterated that the objective is not restrictive regulation, but “the creation of a safer and more responsible digital ecosystem” than the present one. The roadmap emphasises protecting children from harmful and addictive online content, ensuring dignity and safety for women, and restoring public trust in social media platforms.

The government affirmed that the findings of the legal and comparative studies, along with consultations with global platforms, will guide future policy decisions ensuring a balanced approach that promotes innovation while safeguarding social well-being and public interest.