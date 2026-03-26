AP to launch ‘Rurban Panchayats’ on April 24

Vijayawada: The state government will launch 359 ‘Rurban Panchayats’ on April 24, marking National Panchayati Raj Day, in a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at bringing urban-style governance, infrastructure and civic services to rural areas. The reform is designed to bridge the rural–urban divide and significantly improve service delivery and quality of life across the state.

The state-level launch is proposed to be held at Prasadampadu in Vijayawada Rural mandal under Gannavaram Assembly constituency in NTR district. The NTR district administration is making elaborate arrangements to conduct the event on April 24.

As part of the reform, the state government has identified 359 gram panchayats for conversion into Rurban Panchayats out of a total of 13,351 panchayats. The remaining panchayats will be reorganised into three categories — Grade 1 (3,082), Grade 2 (3,163), and Grade 3 (6,747) — to streamline administration and ensure efficient service delivery at the grassroots level.

The selected Rurban Panchayats are those with a population exceeding 10,000 and an annual income of more than Rs 1 crore. In a significant administrative move, the government is planning to appoint gazetted officers as administrative heads in these panchayats.

This will be the first time that such officers will directly oversee village-level administration. Deputy mandal parishad development officers (DyMPDOs) and senior panchayat secretaries are likely to be assigned these roles, with promotions being considered to facilitate the process.

The initiative is aimed at addressing disparities in civic infrastructure and services in peri-urban areas. Several gram panchayats located near urban centres continue to lack basic amenities despite their proximity to cities. Areas such as Gollapudi, Nunna, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, Yanamalakuduru, and Gannavaram on the outskirts of Vijayawada are among those expected to benefit significantly from the new system.

To strengthen governance and ensure efficient delivery of services, the government will establish four dedicated functional wings in each Rurban Panchayat. The Engineering Wing will handle construction of roads, drainage systems, and buildings. The Planning Wing will focus on regulated development, issuance of building permissions, control of encroachments, and preparation of master plans.

Also, the public health wing will oversee sanitation, solid waste management, street cleaning, and mosquito control measures. The Revenue Wing will be responsible for mobilisation of resources to support infrastructure development and civic services.

Officials said staff will be allocated to these wings based on their expertise, and services of employees working in gram swarajya offices will also be utilised. Additional personnel may be engaged under neighbourhood service provisions wherever necessary.

The government believes that the introduction of Rurban Panchayats will significantly improve infrastructure, enhance civic amenities, and ensure better governance in rural and peri-urban areas, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents across the state.