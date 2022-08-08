AP to receive heavy rains further as Low Pressure Area strengthens

Andhra Pradesh is receiving heavy rains due to the strengthening of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. However, the Meteorological Department has warned that the low pressure will turn into a cyclone in the next 48 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to move west-northwestwards over the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. As the low pressure turns into a cyclone, the sea will become turbulent.



The authorities are warning the fishermen not to go hunting.



The low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal will continue along the Odisha and north Coastal Andhra, hence there is a possibility of heavy rains today and tomorrow along with thunder and lightning across the state. The Meteorological Department is warning people to be alert amid heavy rains are likely in North Andhra districts, especially in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the Meteorological Department has indicated that heavy rains will occur in many districts including Kurnool city, Telangana, Prakasam and Nandyal.

Guntur, Krishna, Twin Godavari districts, Kakinada, Konaseema, Bapatla, Prakasam districts as well as Vijayawada and Eluru districts are likely to experience increased rainfall due to rains coming from Telangana state. Kurnool, Nandyal, Annamaiah, Tirupati and Nellore districts will also receive moderate rains. According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to very heavy rains are likely to occur across the state of Andhra Pradesh for the next 48 hours.