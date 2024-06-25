AP to receive Moderate to heavy rains amid low pressure

The meteorological department experts have predicted the formation of a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (June 26), which is expected to strengthen and move northwards towards the AP coast.

The impact of this low pressure system has already been felt, with moderate rains hitting the state from Wednesday evening. Meteorological department officials have cautioned that severe weather, including moderate to heavy rains, is likely to occur in north Coastal Andhra and coastal districts on Wednesday, with heavy rains expected in many areas on June 27 and 28.

In Telangana, winds are blowing from the west and southwest, leading to predictions of light to moderate rains in various parts of the state over the next few days. The meteorological department has advised residents to expect cloudy weather for the next five days, with moderate rainfall anticipated.