AP to receive rains as low Pressure in Bay of Bengal to turn depression

A low pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal over the weekend is projected to move west-northwestward, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that it may strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Monday. The system is expected to travel towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coastline over the next two days, potentially bringing significant rainfall to the region.

In light of this development, light to moderate rains are anticipated in various parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region should prepare for heavier rainfall, which is expected to commence on Wednesday and last through Friday.

Some weather models suggest that the low pressure area could evolve into a severe cyclonic storm before weakening back to a cyclonic storm as it approaches the Tamil Nadu coast.

Kurmanath, the Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, has advised farmers to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities due to the impending rains and the possible impact on crops. As the situation evolves, authorities are closely monitoring the storm's development and will provide updates to ensure public safety.