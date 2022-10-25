AP to receive rains from October 29 as fresh low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

The Cyclone Sitrang, formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal, is continuing steadily and is moving towards north-northeast at a speed of 21 km per hour. It is said that the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal will move towards Bangladesh taking the moisture present in AP and affect Bangladesh, Northeast India, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya due to which, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram for two days. The northeast monsoon rains will also start soon.



Meanwhile, the conditions will become favourable for rains from October 29 due to the formation of low pressure area over Sri Lanka and central Tamil Nadu, which will bring heavy rains in AP especially southern AP. On the one hand, the rains are decreasing and the night temperatures are dropping further. While some districts of AP will receive moderate rains, light showers will occur at one or two places in Telangana.

But due to the effect of Cyclone Sitrang, heavy rains are already falling on the coast of Sundarban in Bengal. NDRF teams alerted the people in the coastal region and have already reached the field in Assam along with Bengal for relief operations.