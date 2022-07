AP to receive rains further amid low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

As a result, it is raining all over the state and winds are blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the coastal areas. The Meteorological Department said there will be heavy to very heavy rains at many places in north Andhra and twin Godavari districts for the next two days. It is said that Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts will be heavily affected by rains. There is a chance of moderate rains in the rest of the districts. Meanwhile, 1.2 cm of rain was recorded in Alluri district on Monday, 5.3 cm in Borangu of Munchangiputtu mandal, and 3 to 3.5 cm in Araku Valley, Paderu, Chintur, and Hukumpeta.