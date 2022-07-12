AP to receive rains further amid low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

The low pressure formed over the Odisha-AP coast in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened. Currently, it is moving towards Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Until recently it moved towards Telangana and Maharashtra through Andhra Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, it is likely to turn into the severe low pressure in two days due to which southwest monsoon winds have become active.



at many places in north Andhra and twin Godavari districts for the next two days. It is said that Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts will be heavily affected by rains. There is a chance of moderate rains in the rest of the districts. Meanwhile, 1.2 cm of rain was recorded in Alluri district on Monday, 5.3 cm in Borangu of Munchangiputtu mandal, and 3 to 3.5 cm in Araku Valley, Paderu, Chintur, and Hukumpeta. As a result, it is raining all over the state and winds are blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the coastal areas. The Meteorological Department said there will be heavy to very heavy rains at many places in north Andhra and twin Godavari districts for the next two days. It is said that Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts will be heavily affected by rains. There is a chance of moderate rains in the rest of the districts. Meanwhile, 1.2 cm of rain was recorded in Alluri district on Monday, 5.3 cm in Borangu of Munchangiputtu mandal, and 3 to 3.5 cm in Araku Valley, Paderu, Chintur, and Hukumpeta. Nasrat Mandrupkar, PRO of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, said in a statement on Monday that due to the incessant rains for the last three days, many trains running through Vijayawada division have been canceled completely and others partially as part of precautionary measures. Kakinada-Visakhapatnam- Kakinada (17267/17268) and Vijayawada-Bitragunta- Vijayawada (07978/07977) trains have been completely cancelled from 11th to 13th of this month.