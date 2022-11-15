AP to work with NatHealth in health care sector

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh government and NatHealth, the premier healthcare ecosystem association of India, decided to work together in healthcare sector in the State. NatHealth strives to be a credible and unified voice of the ecosystem and is committed to working to improve access and quality of healthcare in India by partnering the various stakeholders.

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu met the office-bearers of NatHealth Southern Chapter here on Monday.

The office-bearers - Srikanth Srinivasan, co-chair, South Chapter & Head of Services, GE Healthcare; Mansi Wadhwa, co-chair, South Chapter, Head of Growth Programs, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd; and Subrahmanyan Yadavalli, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Telangana & AP, visited the AP secretariat at Velagapudi and discussed various issues with Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu.

The two sides decided to hold a joint conference in Vijayawada on the topic of Positively Impacting & Accelerating Healthcare Outcomes with participation of NatHealth Members, Government of AP & other relevant stakeholders of the State. The two parties work towards comprehensive cancer prevention, early & comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and care program and implementation strategy - including care pathways, digitisation of the same - leading to sustainable implementation and positive health outcomes.

Besides, they decided for the suitable skills development and training of the healthcare professionals across the government sector and levels to ensure adaptation of state-of-the-art technologies, processes leading to better health outcomes. The meeting also decided to host a Joint Roadshow at Tirupati to increase awareness, get the local area stakeholders involved in the healthcare ecosystem and encourage Tirupati (with IITs, IISEER, TTD, and others) to become an advanced healthcare hub. Naveen Kumar, Special Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh and other officials present on the occasion.