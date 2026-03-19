AP tops Consumer Justice rankings; gaps persist

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing state in the country in consumer justice delivery, according to the Consumer Justice Report 2026 released in New Delhi on Wednesday. The state ranked first among 19 large and mid-sized states, highlighting its relatively strong performance in handling consumer disputes, even as gaps remain in the overall system.

Releasing the Consumer Justice Report 2026, Justice (Retd.) Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former judge of the Supreme Court, expressed concern over gaps in the consumer redressal system, stating that the will of Parliament is defeated if legislation is rendered non-functional.

The report noted several positive trends in Andhra Pradesh. At the district level, the state recorded only a 6 per cent shortfall in presidents and 3 per cent in members, the lowest among comparable states. The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission also showed better efficiency, with just 4.75 per cent of cases pending for more than three years between 2022 and 2024. Nearly 93 per cent of cases were disposed of between 2020 and 2024, while only 5 per cent remained pending beyond three years.

However, the report pointed out key shortcomings. As of 2025, the State Commission in Andhra Pradesh does not have a president, and there is a 25 percent shortage of members. Out of 26 districts, only 17 have dedicated District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions, indicating gaps in access to justice at the grassroots level. A closer look at case data between 2010 and 2024 shows that around 19,000 cases were filed before the State Commission, with more than half being first appeals. Insurance-related complaints formed the largest share at 34 per cent, followed by disputes related to housing and banking.

The report also highlighted delays, noting that over 40 per cent of cases took more than a year for disposal, with an average disposal time of 416 days. Only 25 per cent of cases were resolved within the prescribed three-month period.

The report also flagged concerns about gender diversity. While the state meets the requirement of having at least one woman member, women make up only 21 per cent of the staff, and no woman has been appointed as President in recent years.

At the national level, experts raised concerns over the weakening of the consumer redressal system. Former Supreme Court judges said vacancies and delays are affecting public confidence and reducing the effectiveness of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The report concluded that while Andhra Pradesh leads in rankings, it must address vacancies, improve infrastructure and reduce delays to ensure faster and more effective consumer justice.