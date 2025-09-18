AP Tourism partners with IKF for 45-day football roadshow

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism department joined hands with India Khelo Football (IKF) to launch the ‘Tyger IKF Scout on Wheels’, a 45-day football roadshow designed to discover grassroots talent while promoting cultural pride and youth empowerment across the state.

Led by Amrapali Kata, managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, the initiative will cover seven major cities — Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Sattenpalle, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Tirupati — along with more than 10 satellite towns. The roadshow will feature football trials, coaching clinics, parent workshops, and special sessions for girls, ensuring wider community participation.

Explaining the vision behind the campaign, Amrapali Kata said tourism is not just about destinations but about celebrating people and their stories. “By supporting Scout on Wheels, we will showcase Andhra Pradesh as a land of opportunity, culture, and youth energy,” she added. Tyger Capital, the title partner of the campaign, will extend its support through its 27 branches across the state. Gaurav Gupta, founder and CEO of Tyger Capital, said the initiative is about more than financial services. “Our teams will work with parents and youth to spread financial literacy, create apprenticeships, and open job opportunities. It is about giving families the freedom to dream,” he noted.

Phani Bhushan, founder of IKF, stressed that football should not remain confined to a few states. “By bringing Scout on Wheels to Andhra Pradesh, we aim to turn it into a football-playing state, while empowering girls and engaging parents in the process,” he said.

The campaign is expected to scout over 1,000 young players, engage 2,000 parents, and empower 300 girls through health, nutrition, and sports workshops. Registrations for players aged 11 to 17 will soon be available on IKF’s website and AP Tourism’s social media platforms.