AP weather alert: Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain and winds

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to residents already grappling with severe cold conditions, following the formation of a low pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal and off the Sri Lankan coast on Saturday, November 15.

According to the Department's statement, the surface circulation associated with this weather system is progressing slowly, which will result in a new wave of rainfall across the state. It cautioned that strong gusts of wind, reaching speeds of 35 to 55 kilometres per hour, will accompany the rains, particularly along the south coast, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Heavy rainfall is expected to impact various areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next two days, continuing unabated until Wednesday.

On Monday, districts including Sri Potti Sri Ramulu, Nellore, Annamaya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain with thunder, while light to moderate showers may occur in Prakasam and YSR Kadapa districts. By Tuesday, thundershowers in Nellore and Tirupati are anticipated, alongside light rains in Prakasam, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamaya, and Chittoor districts.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre warns that winds will intensify to between 35 and 55 km/h along the south coast, advising fishermen to refrain from going to sea until Monday. Additionally, officials have forecasted the development of another low pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 21, which could lead to heavy rains across the state from November 24 to 27.