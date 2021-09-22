Weather Report: Heavy rains predicted in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next three days

Andhra Pradesh Weather Report: With the southwesterly winds are prevailing in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and surface periodicity extended to southern Tamil Nadu coast to an average elevation of 0.9 km above sea level in its surrounding areas has weakened, the heavy rain likely to continue for next three days.



However, the weather forecast will be as follows, there is a chance of thundershowers and light to moderate rains in North Coastal Andhra and light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in South Coast Andhra for today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow

On the other hand, there is a chance of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow. Against this backdrop, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The director of the Amravati Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rains are likely in one or two places in Rayalaseema on Friday.

The Meteorological Office has warned of heavy rains in Telangana today and tomorrow as the low pressure formed at West Bengal in the Bay of Bengal. In addition, the surface periodicity with winds extending to an altitude of 5.8 km and a high surface trough was formed from the low-pressure area through Odisha to Telangana at 3.1 km above sea level. Hence, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to moderate rains in Telangana today and tomorrow.

