AP Weather update: Visakhapatnam Meteorological department forecasts moderate rains for the next two days

AP Weather update: The monsoon season has started in the Telugu states. With the onset of southwest monsoon across the country, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving heavy rains. However, southwest monsoons have weakened, and westerly winds have slowed progress in the rest of northwestern India. On Thursday and Friday, there is a possibility of heavy rain with gusts in one or two parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department had forecasted light to moderate rains in one or two places in the next 48 hours in the state and strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour across the coast. The strong winds are blowing from the west and southwest of the state.



Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the monsoon is not favourable. In addition to the ongoing low-lying surface period in eastern Uttar Pradesh, monsoons are likely to enter slowly in some other areas. On the other hand, Moderate rains are expected in almost all Telangana districts, and the farmers had already started agricultural work. Farmers are planning to sow the seeds if it rains at the same level for another three days.

