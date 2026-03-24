AP wins bronze in Civil Services kho-kho championship

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh men’s team secured a bronze medal in the All India Civil Services Kho-Kho Championship held from March 19 to 22 at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The team delivered an impressive performance in the league stage, registering convincing victories to advance to the knockout rounds. Andhra Pradesh defeated Bengaluru 25-22, Karnataka 25-8, Puducherry 20-4 and Madhya Pradesh 25-4 to enter the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinal, the team continued its dominance with a resounding 23-4 win over RCB Chennai. However, Andhra Pradesh faced a setback in the semifinals, going down 20-12 against a strong Maharashtra side. Undeterred, the team bounced back in the third-place playoff, securing a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Haryana to clinch the bronze medal.

Players who represented the state team include PLP Kumar, S Suresh Kumar, S Kiran Kumar, D Raj Kumar, P Satish, G Chinni, M Muthu, G Devendra, P Ravi Babu, M Veeraiah, N Raja, K Ramesh, G Santosh, S Adarsh and S Chandra Mohan. Andhra Pradesh Kho-Kho Association president Madaka Prasad and secretary K Hanumantha Rao, along with Krishna district secretary MV Satya Prasad, congratulated the team on its achievement.