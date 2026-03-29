AP wins twin SKOCH awards for digital governance

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has earned national recognition for its digital governance initiatives, with the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Ltd (Apco) and the Jnanabhumi project winning prestigious honours at the SKOCH Awards 2025, highlighting the state’s push towards technology-driven transformation across sectors. Apco received the SKOCH Award 2025 for its outstanding digitisation efforts in the handloom sector. The organisation has implemented advanced systems such as computerised billing and e-commerce platforms, significantly improving operational efficiency and enhancing sales. These initiatives have streamlined transactions and expanded market access, directly benefiting weavers across the state. The award was presented at the SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi on Saturday, with commissioner for handlooms and textiles and Apco vice-chairperson and managing director G Rekha Rani accepting the honour.

Likewise, the Jnanabhumi project, implemented by the social welfare department, secured the SKOCH Platinum Excellence Award 2025 for its role in strengthening digital governance in education services.

Launched in 2017, the platform enables seamless delivery and monitoring of scholarships, educational benefits and hostel administration. By leveraging technology, it has ensured transparency, accountability and efficiency in welfare schemes for students.

Director of the social welfare B Lavanya Veni received the award at the ceremony, accompanied by senior officials. Officials noted that both recognitions reflect Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to digital innovation and align with the broader vision of modern governance. While Apco’s initiatives are boosting the livelihoods of traditional weavers and promoting handloom products on wider platforms, Jnanabhumi continues to enhance service delivery in the education sector.