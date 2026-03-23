AP witnesses significant surge in development momentum

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has regained a significant surge in development under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing alliance leaders at a meeting organised in the constituency on Sunday, the TDP state president mentioned that the coalition government is striking a balance between welfare and development and people are reposing trust in the governance. The meeting served as a platform to deliberate on strengthening the party, addressing public grievances and focusing on developmental activities. “Effective coordination among alliance partners is the key to carry the government’s agenda forward to the grassroots,” he underlined, calling for a proactive approach among the alliance leaders to shoulder responsibility in resolving public issues expeditiously.

Srinivasa Rao further asserted that alliance leaders must ensure seamless delivery of welfare schemes and developmental programmes to every household across the state. Later, GVMC council members, who completed their tenure, were felicitated on the occasion. Leaders of the alliance parties, former corporators, public representatives and party cadre participated in the programme.