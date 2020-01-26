AP Youth Congress launches National Register of Unemployed

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress president P Rakesh Reddy said here on Saturday that the Youth Congress launched the National Register of Unemployed to highlight the injustice meted out to the youth in the country due wrong policies of the BJP government.



After releasing the poster on National Register of Unemployed at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Rakesh Reddy said the BJP in its election manifesto promised to generate two crore jobs and eradicate unemployment. "On the contrary, let alone generating new employment, the people lost three crore jobs after BJP came to power," he said.

He appealed to the unemployed youth to give a missed call by dialling 8151994411 to inform the whole nation the injustice meted out to them.

Referring to the downturn of the economy in the Modi regime, he said the GDP had fallen from 9 per cent to two per cent. He recalled that during the Congress regime the unemployment rate did not register increase, but during the BJP regime, the unemployment rate went up to nine per cent.

He said that there was economic crisis in the country due to the policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Appealing to the people to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the next elections, he said though the crude oil prices came down, the petrol and diesel prices is sky-high in the country.

Narendra Modi, who promised to develop the country, is concentrating on promoting his own party. He recalled that Modi has systematically destroyed all the constitutional institutions in the country.

The BJP brought forward the CAA, NRC and NPR only to divert the attention of people from the real problems the country is facing, he alleged. APCC general secretary Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao, city Congress president V Gurunadham, city Youth Congress president Satish and other leaders were present.