APA India launches tele-counselling for Class 10 students during exams

Vijayawada: TheAdvanced Psychological Services Association launched a free tele-counselling initiative to support Class 10 students appearing for public examinations in the state.

Announcing the initiative, association national working president Krishna Bharat said the organisation has decided to extend psychological support to students facing stress and anxiety during the examination period. As part of the programme, 55 psychologists from across the state have volunteered to provide tele-counselling services.

Krishna Bharat explained that a special poster listing the psychologists, their availability timings and contact numbers district-wise has been prepared and steps are being taken to circulate it widely among students across the state. Students experiencing examination stress can directly call the listed psychologists and receive counseling support.

He added that the number of psychologists participating in the tele-counseling service will be increased further if required, depending on the demand from students.

The tele-counselling initiative will be coordinated by Krishna Bharat along with Dr Varalakshmi, State president of the AP Committee, and MP Janakiram.

Students or psychologists facing any issues related to tele-counseling can contact the organisers at 9985428261, the association said. Association leaders including honorary president of the AP Committee Dr. Puli Srinivas appealed to Class 10 students across Andhra Pradesh to make use of the free counselling facility to manage stress and approach their examinations with confidence.