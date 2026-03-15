APCC chief alleges Centre is weakening employment guarantee scheme

Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy mentioned that the Congress government had introduced Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the past to curb migration of labourers from rural areas.

Paying a visit to Vedurupalem village, Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday, she alleged that the Union government is now systematically weakening the employment guarantee scheme. Interacting with labourers and taking stock of their difficulties experienced, Sharmila stated that while the employment guarantee scheme served as a boon for the poor once, the Centre replaced it with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which is only detrimental to them.

Further, the APCC chief alleged that the labourers are subjected to exploitation as they are not even being paid for the work they have done. She said that the new Act is creating obstacles for the progress of the labourers rather than doing any good to them.

Sharmila asserted that the new Act introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would impose a financial burden on the state, termed it unjust to shift 40 per cent of the financial responsibility on the state and demanded an immediate replacement of the new Act with the previous one.

The APCC chief pointed out that both former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debt-ridden state and Andhra Pradesh is now burdened with a debt of Rs 12 lakh crore.

APCC chief stated that the new VB-G RAM G Act would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state. She criticised the claim of providing 125 days of employment as a deception, pointing out that under the scheme, which is designed to provide an average of 100 days of work, labourers are not even being provided with 52 days of work.

Describing the cancellation of 18.5 lakh job cards over the past year as an act of injustice meted out to the rural poor, Sharmila Reddy stated that a massive number of job cards have been cancelled across the state. “If the BJP truly committed to providing employment, why are they cancelling these job cards?”, the APCC chief questioned, alleging that attempts are made to divert Rs 80,000 crore allocated for the employment scheme into the pockets of contractors.

Sharmila Reddy characterised the new legislation being implemented by the BJP government as a law designed to benefit only a section of contractors, describing it as a move that spells destruction of ‘Gram Swarajya.’ The APCC chief informed that she is touring various villages with an aim to raise public awareness regarding the new Act and how it is affecting the rural poor. In the meantime, the villagers raised several issues they are currently facing and appealed to Sharmila to help them resolve the same.

The villagers mentioned that RTC buses travelling through their villages, Nyayampudi and Edulapalem are failing to stop the buses. They expressed their distress, noting that the failure of buses to stop is causing significant difficulties for their children to commute to school.

Responding to their woes, Sharmila Reddy immediately spoke to senior RTC officials over phone and requested them to consider immediate measures to halt RTC buses in these villages.