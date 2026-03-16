APCC chief Sharmila demands action against TDP MP Putta Mahesh

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday strongly criticised the involvement of Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar in the alleged drugs party at Moinabad farmhouse.

Terming the incident as shameful, Sharmila pointed out that a sitting Member of Parliament was caught in a drug party. While Parliament sessions are in progress in Delhi, the MP was reportedly attending a party and indulging in drug consumption, the APCC chief criticised during her tour in North Andhra on Sunday.

Sharmila questioned how a person holding a constitutional position could behave in such an irresponsible manner. She also pointed out that the MP reportedly tested positive in the drug test and wondered what action Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would take now.

“What sort of message is the MP giving to society by getting caught while consuming drugs? Is he encouraging the youth to indulge in drugs?” she questioned.

The APCC chief further asked what explanation the MP would give to the people of Eluru who elected him. She demanded that Putta Mahesh be immediately removed from the MP post and suspended from the party without any delay.

Sharmila said if the AP government is truly concerned of making the state drug-free as it often claims, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should take strict action against the MP.

The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission.