APCC insists on leadership of Sonia Gandhi

Vijayawada: Recalling the services of Sonia Gandhi as the president of the All India Congress Committee at a time it was going through a tough period, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee insisted on the continuation of Sonia Gandhi as the leader of the AICC.

APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, in a letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi, said that the leadership of Sonia Gandhi helped the party come out of many a crisis in the past. The Gandhi family withstood many a storm in the long history of the Congress party, he said.

Dr Sailajanath said that should there be any change in the leadership of the party it should be bestowed upon Rahul Gandhi which is the wish of the party cadre throughout the country.

He said that the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is all the more necessary at the present time for the protection of the Constitution and secularism. He asserted that only Gandhi family could strengthen the party and the family has the capacity to preserve the party.

He said that the APCC strongly believes that the Congress would certainly bring back the past glory in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi has already proved his ability by waging the struggle against the divisive forces which were out to divide the country in the name of casteism and commuknalism."