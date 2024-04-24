APCC working president Padmasree not to contest polls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president and senior Congress leader Sunkara Padmasree on Tuesday said that she has no intention of contesting Assembly elections. She said that she had wished to contest for the Lok Sabha elections but the Congress party had chosen her to contest from Vijayawada East Assembly constituency.

In a press release, Padmasree said that she will not be contesting the Assembly polls. In a bitter note, she says, “I may not have Rs 40 crore but I have over 40 cases against me. Most of these cases were registered when I fought for the people of Andhra Pradesh and for participating in the protests and dharnas.”

She further said the Congress leadership had chosen her for Vijayawada East seat without consulting her or giving information about it. She further said she can’t indulge in ‘revenge politics’ and the election campaign is meant to settle personal scores and grudges. She said she would work for the family of Gandhis and true Congress party. She posted a comment in X with a video in which she was walking along with Rahul Gandhi while participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra.