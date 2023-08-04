APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of APCOB said that it is pride for APCOB and extended his gratitude to all those involved in its activities. He acknowledged the crucial role played by APCOB in the upliftment of small and marginal farmers, emphasizing that the support provided by APCOB to farmers is immeasurable.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy highlighted the revolutionary changes that have taken place in APCOB, which have been instrumental in its development. He also acknowledged the contributions of the late YSR, a great leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of farmers and strengthened the cooperative system. The Chief Minister recognized YSR's efforts in bringing the banking system closer to farmers, thus facilitating their access to financial services.

Through his statements, CM Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his appreciation for the work done by APCOB and its positive impact on the lives of farmers. He emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare and development of the agricultural sector in Andhra Pradesh.