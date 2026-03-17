APCRDA wins ‘Economic Times GovTech Award 2026’

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) has received national recognition for its innovative digital planning initiative for the development of the people’s capital, Amaravati. The authority’s “Amaravati Integrated Digital Urban Planning and Governance Platform” has been selected for the Gold Award at The Economic Times GovTech Awards 2026. The award has been announced by The Economic Times, which informed APCRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu about the honour and congratulated the authority for its achievement.

The digital platform, developed based on the Amaravati Master Plan, integrates advanced technologies such as Amaravati Digital Twin and ICT platforms to support efficient urban planning and governance. The project has been selected for the Gold Award under the “Smart Cities & Urban Tech Leadership” category, recognizing its role in enabling technology-driven city development. The Economic Times GovTech Awards aim to identify and honour innovative technology projects implemented in the government sector across India. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury comprising experts and former senior government officials. The awards will be formally presented at a ceremony scheduled to be held Thursday at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Officials said the recognition highlights the growing emphasis on digital governance and smart urban planning in Amaravati and strengthens the state’s efforts to build a modern, technology-driven capital city.